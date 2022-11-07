Emergency voting available at 12 locations in Pima County Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you had plans to vote on Election Day, but you now realize you can't make it to a vote center on Tuesday, there are emergency vote sites open Monday for that exact reason.
Emergency voting will be available at 12 out of the 15 early voting locations throughout the day Monday. Before you vote, you will be asked to fill out a form saying you cannot vote on Election Day, but the recorder's office says you won't be asked to give a lot of details about your situation.
Find list of emergency voting sites in Pima County that are open: Pima County Recorder's Office - Early Voting.
If you are still planning to vote Tuesday, remember that in Pima County, there are now vote centers. This means no matter where you live in the county, you can bring your ballot to any of the 129 vote centers.
Vote centers will open at 6 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any ballot received after 7 p.m. on Tuesday will not be counted.
And as you get prepared for Tuesday as a voter, the Pima County Elections Office has been preparing on their end as well.
“We are definitely prepared,” said Constance Hargrove, the Pima County Elections Director. “There were lots of lessons learned from the August primary that we put into place and we are still looking at things even today. But I feel very confident that we are prepared for the election.”
News 4 Tucson will be at vote centers on Election Day, so make sure to stay with us on-air, online and on your mobile device for election updates.