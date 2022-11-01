Early vote turnout lagging slightly behind 2018 pace

TUCSON - (KVOA) In Pima County, more than 150,000 have already cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm election. That number is more than 1 million statewide.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Arizona has 27 days of early voting.
So far, early turnout statewide stands at 25%, down from about 30% with a week to go in 2018, which nationwide, set an all-time record for turnout in a midterm election.
Sam Almy is an elections data analyst with Uplift Campaigns.
He's a numbers guy who tracks early ballot returns by party in battleground Arizona. "Democrats are right on pace and if the GOP gets out their turnout that they're looking for, we're probably going to be on pace with the record turnout in 2018," Almy said.
Currently, Democrats have a narrow advantage in returned ballots.
Four years ago, the GOP had an edge throughout early voting.
Almy points to changes in voting patterns starting in 2020 that accounts for the shift.
Republicans vote more heavily on Election Day.
"The Republicans, they decided to show up at the polls and vote in person," Almy said. "That sort of flipped the trends we've been seeing in Arizona. In 2018, at this point in time, Republicans had an advantage of about 112,000 ballot advantage, right now the Democrats have an advantage of about 27,000 returned ballots."
"Midterms are always a referendum on the presidency," Pima Community College Professor Erich Saphir said. "I think the referendum on the Biden presidency is going to be a little more moderate than the Trump presidency just because Biden is not as polarizing an individual as Trump was."
This final week of campaigning is about getting out the vote and turning out the base.
Former President Barack Obama will be in Phoenix Wednesday night for a rally with Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs.
This weekend, the top four GOP candidates statewide will blitz through Arizona on a bus tour.
"I honestly don't know if politicians coming in and campaigning are going to make a big difference," Saphir said. "Yes, the game is very much about turnout. In recent weeks, the polls have definitely swung in a Republican direction in Arizona and nationwide."