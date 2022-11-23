Ducey meets with Governor-elect Katie Hobbs Wednesday

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey met with Governor-elect Katie Hobbs Wednesday, according to Ducey’s office.

“Today I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought race and offered my full cooperation as she prepares to assume the leadership of the State of Arizona,” Ducey said in a press release.

Hobbs was declared governor-elect last week. She narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake in one of the mostly closely watched campaigns across the nation.

"It has been a long year and a half," Hobbs said during her victory speech in Phoenix last Tuesday. "But, in this election, Arizonans chose solving our problems over conspiracy theories, we chose sanity over chaos, and we chose unity over division."

She will become the fifth female governor in Arizona.

Read Ducey’s complete statement:

“My administration will work to make this transition as smooth and seamless as possible. Our duty is to ensure that Arizona’s 24th Governor and her team can hit the ground running and continue our state’s incredible momentum.

“All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out. The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.

“No matter who we voted for, all of us have a stake in Arizona’s success. Our future is bright and boundless. Let us never forget that as we begin this next chapter in our state’s history.”