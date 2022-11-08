Decision 2022: Republicans sue Maricopa County to keep vote centers open longer

5 p.m. — The Republican National Committee has sued Maricopa County to keep vote centers open three hours longer, until 10 p.m. Arizona time.
We sued Maricopa County (@KariLake @bgmasters)https://t.co/0BbfVWSs3f— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 8, 2022
The court filing also seeks to delay the release of early ballots returns until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
12:38 p.m. Officials in Phoenix have identified a solution for the tabulation issues reported at about 60 vote centers on Election Day.
Currently, those issues are not affecting people’s ability to vote.
Maricopa County technicians have changed printer settings. Election officials have claimed that some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballots.
Changing the printers have worked at 17 locations, and they election officials are still working on the rest of the vote centers that are experiencing these issues.
Voters who face a tabulation error can still deposit their ballot into a drop box that will be collected when polls close.