Decision 2022: Hoffman concedes to Horne in state school superintendent race

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman conceded for Arizona’s top K-12 post Thursday morning.

In a Tweet, Hoffman said “After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me during this election. And I especially want to thank my family for all of their love and support.”

Hoffman, a Democrat, sought a second four-year term and faced Republican Tom Horne. As of Thursday morning, she was behind Horne by more than 8,700 votes.

Horne served eight years as schools chief before being elected attorney general in 2010, a post he lost in the 2014 GOP primary after being caught using his office staff to run his reelection campaign.

