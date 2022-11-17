Decision 2022: Hoffman concedes to Horne in state school superintendent race

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman conceded for Arizona’s top K-12 post Thursday morning.
In a Tweet, Hoffman said “After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me during this election. And I especially want to thank my family for all of their love and support.”
Lastly, congratulations to @katiehobbs, @Adrian_Fontes , @CaptMarkKelly, @YESon308AZ and every pro public education school board candidate for their wins. Our state will be in better hands with you all at the helm.— Kathy Hoffman (@kathyhoffman_az) November 17, 2022
Hoffman, a Democrat, sought a second four-year term and faced Republican Tom Horne. As of Thursday morning, she was behind Horne by more than 8,700 votes.
PHOENIX (AP) — The candidates seeking Arizona's top K-12 education post sparred in a debate …
Horne served eight years as schools chief before being elected attorney general in 2010, a post he lost in the 2014 GOP primary after being caught using his office staff to run his reelection campaign.
