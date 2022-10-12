Cochise County looks into possibility of county-wide total hand count of 2022 mid-term ballots

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Tuesday's meeting was a study session by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to look into the possibility of a county wide total hand count of the 2022 midterm ballots.
"What is the situation here with elections in Cochise County? Were there problems? None that I'm aware of,” said David Stevens with the Cochise County Recorder. “Just constituents are interested in the process of hand counting."
"We don't want to change anything we just want to add the hand count so that we can justify that there are no mistakes whether they were human error on purpose or whatever and that's all we're asking for,” said Bob McCormick, Cochise County resident.
"I'm concerned that we need to verify the machines,” said Daniel Lachance, Cochise County resident. “We need to verify the mail-in ballot. we need to make sure that it's accurate."
In addition to utilizing voting machines, Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd is proposing a total hand count of midterm ballots.
"I get that. I get that there's laws that govern these sort of things. I don't know that we are changing a procedure,” said Judd.
No details were given in the meeting about potential fraud in past elections or about how much the hand count would cost.
Judd says there are 140 volunteers ready to help - all Republican - and that she would like an equal number of Democrats.
"Totally ludicrous, ridiculous. I don't know any other county that is doing the same,” she said.
Not everyone is on board.
"Especially since we don't know who the volunteers are, we don't know who will pick the volunteers,” said Rafaela Valenzuela, Cochise County resident.
In 2015, $1 million was spent on electronic voting machines.
"We have the best run election team in the state,” said Cochise County resident Rich Brownell.
"We have had a system in place that is checked every time there is an election, it's already been done,” said resident Joan Murphy.
The chief civil deputy of Cochise County weighed in on why she thinks the proposal won't work.
"There's nothing that allows for a separate process within the elections procedure manual nor is it within the statutes that gives the board any power to do this,” said Christine Roberts, Chief Civil Deputy of Cochise County.
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors can't vote on this until it's put on the agenda, and it can't be put on the agenda until it's cleared by the County Attorney's Office.