Cochise County has emergency meeting to hire outside legal representation

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) — A law firm out of Phoenix is being asked to represent three members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors in a lawsuit filed by the Secretary of State for not meeting the deadline to certify the ballots in the 2022 election.
"I think it's atrocious attack on our democracy and the voting process,” said resident Mary Ferguson.
She isn't alone. However others disagree.
"Thank goodness for Cochise county we were the ones to have integrity to do such a thing,” said Jahfree Lambo.
In a phone interview over the weekend Board chair Ann English commented there would be a meeting Friday where residents will have an opportunity to be heard.
"Yes, the decision was made by a two to one vote that we have another meeting on this topic each one of these three that you're referring to and I think an additional one, are going to be given 15 minutes to convince us somehow that we should not certify the election so we are going to be meeting on Friday to do that."
About 46,000 votes are in question.