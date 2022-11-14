BREAKING: NBC News projects Katie Hobbs to win Governor of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — BREAKING NEWS: NBC News has projected Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs to win the race for Governor of Arizona.
After Maricopa County released another 72,523 ballots to the statewide total, Katie Hobbs was declared the victor over her Republican challenger, Kari Lake.
There are still an estimated 5,000-15,000 ballots remaining.
- Estimated Election Day ballots to be reported: 3,500
- Estimated number of early ballots left to cure: 7,600
- Provisional Ballots Total: 7,885
- Conditional Provisional Ballots: 246
- Provisional Ballots Left to Research: 193
- Provisional Ballots Sent to Tabulation: 2,876
- Provisional Ballots that Will Not Be Counted: 4,570
The Elections Department will do another update of unofficial results on Nov. 15.