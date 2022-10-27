 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arrest made in break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters

  • Updated
  • 0
Katie Hobbs

Katie Hobbs

 State of Arizona

PHOENIX (KVOA) — An arrest has been made in connection to an alleged break-in at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs Phoenix campaign headquarters earlier this week.

In a Tweet Thursday, Phoenix Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to a commercial burglary near Virginia and Central avenues. They said they would release more details later in the day.

"Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with the law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe," said Nicole Demont, campaign manager for Katie Hobbs.