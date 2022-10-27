Arrest made in break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters

PHOENIX (KVOA) — An arrest has been made in connection to an alleged break-in at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs Phoenix campaign headquarters earlier this week.
In a Tweet Thursday, Phoenix Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to a commercial burglary near Virginia and Central avenues. They said they would release more details later in the day.
An arrest has been made regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on October 25, 2022. More information will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/j7Ch7F1WD9— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 27, 2022
"Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with the law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe," said Nicole Demont, campaign manager for Katie Hobbs.
Statement from our campaign on tonight's news: pic.twitter.com/OLqPMa5pYt— Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 27, 2022