Arizona to certify the results of 2022 General Election Monday

PHOENIX (KVOA) — The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office is expected to certify the results of the 2022 General Election at the official canvass on Monday.
The Secretary of State says they will certify the election results for federal, statewide, and legislative offices and statewide ballot measures.
Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court Robert Brutinel are expected to attend the event.
The event is closed to the media and public but will be live streamed at 10 a.m. To watch visit, 2022 General Election Canvass | Arizona Secretary of State (azsos.gov).