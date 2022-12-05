Arizona certifies the results of 2022 General Election

PHOENIX (KVOA) — The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office certified Monday the results of the 2022 General Election at the official canvass.
The Secretary of State certified the election results for federal, statewide, and legislative offices and statewide ballot measures.
Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court Robert Brutinel attended the event.
The event was closed to the media and public but was live streamed at 10 a.m. To watch visit, 2022 General Election Canvass | Arizona Secretary of State (azsos.gov).