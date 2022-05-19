 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Recorder's Office: New Pima County Voter ID Cards are in the mail

VOTE

TUCSON (KVOA) — Registered voters in Pima County will start seeing new voter ID cards in their mailboxes.

According to the Pima County Recorder's Office, the ID cards were sent out on Wednesday.

The cards say "Official Election Mail" in red ink on the outside of the mailer.

The new cards show the voter’s party affiliation; Congressional and Legislative districts; precinct and school district; city and ward information, if applicable; county board district; Active Early Voting List (AEVL) status; and the date they first registered to vote in Pima County.

New features on the mailer include quick response (QR) codes. These codes can be scanned with a cell phone to link to important election information that will help voters.

The Voter ID Card, together with another valid form of identification, can serve as identification at an Early Voting site or the County’s new Vote Centers.

For more information, visit recorder.pima.gov/VoterID or call (520) 724-4330.

