Recorder's Office: New Pima County Voter ID Cards are in the mail

TUCSON (KVOA) — Registered voters in Pima County will start seeing new voter ID cards in their mailboxes.
According to the Pima County Recorder's Office, the ID cards were sent out on Wednesday.
The cards say "Official Election Mail" in red ink on the outside of the mailer.
The new cards show the voter’s party affiliation; Congressional and Legislative districts; precinct and school district; city and ward information, if applicable; county board district; Active Early Voting List (AEVL) status; and the date they first registered to vote in Pima County.
New features on the mailer include quick response (QR) codes. These codes can be scanned with a cell phone to link to important election information that will help voters.
The Voter ID Card, together with another valid form of identification, can serve as identification at an Early Voting site or the County’s new Vote Centers.
For more information, visit recorder.pima.gov/VoterID or call (520) 724-4330.