 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Primary Election 2022: What to know

  • Updated
  • 0
Vote

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Primary Election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here is what you need to know before hitting the polls.

On Feb. 15, the Pima County Board of Supervisors authorized the use the of Vote Centers for county elections. This means voters can cast a ballot at any County Vote Center, whether it be near their home, their work, their school, or wherever they may happen to be on Election Day.

2022 Voter Center Locations

Use this interactive, mobile friendly map to find a Vote Center near you. An additional Vote Center locations map. You can also find this list of Vote Center Location Addresses

Ballots must be received by the Pima County Recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after 7 p.m. won't be counted.

In order to vote, you must be registered. To check or update your registration status, click here.

The rules for Election Day are different than Early Voting. You will be able to find all the information you need here.

Who's on the ballot?

Click here to see Primary Election Candidate List.

Check out the Sample Ballot 

For more information, visit Pima County Recorder's Office.