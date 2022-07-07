Pima County lifts vaccine requirement for temporary elections workers

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted this week to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for temporary elections workers during the Primary.
According to Pima County, the Elections Department and Recorder’s Office requested the Board lift the mandate to aid in the attraction of poll workers, especially people who have worked during previous elections.
“We want to be certain to have adequate staffing for this year’s election and we especially need to make sure there will be an equitable partisan composition of election boards,” said Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove in a news release.
At least 1,300 workers are needed to operate vote centers on Election Day. The county says nearly 3,000 elections workers are already in its system.
The lifting of vaccination mandates will only be in effect for the August Primary Election. At the end of September, a state law will go into effect that removes vaccine or masking mandates local governments implemented as requirements for employment.
Those interested in being elections workers can apply here. For additional information, contact Pima County Elections Department at (520) 724-6830.