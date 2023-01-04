Decision on spending cap for public schools looms as new officials take office

TUCSON (KVOA) — Preparations are underway for Thursday's inauguration ceremonies.
And with new officials taking office, people want to know what's going to happen to the spending cap on public schools.
If this cap doesn't get lifted, it will force public schools across southern Arizona to have to drastically cut their budgets, and that could mean staff shortages and larger class sizes for your child.
The cap was enacted in 1980 and has continued to be lifted. However, with new legislation taking office, they have a lot of discussing to do.
This education spending cap would prevent schools from spending money that had already been allocated by legislation.
With more than 200 school districts across Arizona, this cut would affect almost a million students. Plus, many school district officials fear this cut would result in layoffs and larger class sizes to make up for staff loss.
However, because that cap keeps increasing, more and more state dollars are being spent, and some lawmakers worry about the effect this will have on the overall state budget, and the economic wellbeing of Arizona.
The legislature has until March 1 to lift the cap.