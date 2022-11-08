Decision 2022: What to expect on Election night

TUCSON (KVOA) — This year's election is extremely tight for a handful of nominees and propositions, so it's important to understand what you need to do to make sure your vote counts on Election Day. Voters across Southern Arizona will have their last chance to make their voice heard in this year's election on Tuesday.
Many Arizonans have already voted early, but here are some final reminders for those who are voting Tuesday.
Where do I go vote?
On Election Day, voters can cast their ballots at any Pima County Vote Center. To find a polling place, click here.
To find your polling place in Arizona, click here.
The biggest reminder to voters in Pima County is that we now have vote centers instead of set precincts. This means no matter where you live in the county, you can vote at any of the 129 vote centers. Cochise County and Santa Cruz County are also doing vote centers.
The centers in these three counties will be open until 7 p.m. If your ballot is received after 7 p.m. it will not be counted.
Make sure to bring identification with you, such as your ID.
What do I need to vote?
List #1 – Sufficient Photo ID including name and address (One Required)
Valid Arizona driver license
Valid Arizona non-operating identification card
Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification
List #2 – Sufficient ID without a photograph that bears the name and address (Two Required)
Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television
Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election
Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration
Indian census card
Property tax statement of the elector's residence
Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
Arizona vehicle insurance card
Recorder's Certificate
Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder
Any mailing to the elector marked "Official Election Material"
List #3 – Mix & Match from Lists #1 & #2 (Two Required)
Any valid photo identification from List 1 in which the address does not reasonably match the precinct register accompanied by a non-photo identification from List 2 in which the address does reasonably match the precinct register
U.S. Passport without address and one valid item from List 2
U.S. Military identification without address and one valid item from List 2
Request an early ballot?
If you requested an early ballot, it is too late to mail it in. It would not make it to the recorder's office on time. That being said, you can, of course, still vote! The recorder's office asks that you bring your early ballot with you so they can scratch your early one and hand you a regular ballot.
Tuesday is the very last day you can vote in this year's election, and the Pima County Recorder's Office is encouraging all eligible voters to make their way to the centers.
"Just vote! We're there for you. We've staffed, we've trained, we're waiting for you to come vote, and we just want every eligible voter to come out and vote on Election Day," said Pima County Election Director, Constance Hargrove.
Other resources:
2022 General Election Candidates
To report a voting incident, click here.
For more information, visit Arizona Secretary of State (azsos.gov) or call 1-877-THE-VOTE.