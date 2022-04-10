Deceased male located in desert area on southeast side; investigation underway

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after authorities discovered a deceased man in a desert area on the southeast side Saturday morning.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the area of East Sellarole Street and South Eastview Avenue, just west of Houghton Road, for reports of a dead male.
Upon arrival, police reported the man, identified as 57-year-old Lionel Luwaiki Hoaeae, had "obvious signs of trauma."
Officials learned that the 57-year-old often visited that area.
No suspects are in custody at this time, as this is a developing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.