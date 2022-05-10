Death row inmate convicted in murder of ASU student can still appeal to US Supreme Court

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied a stay of execution for condemned killer, Clarence Dixon.

Time is running out to try and stave off that execution. With the clock ticking, there is one option left for the man convicted of murder in the 1978 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State University student.

With just 12 hours away from Arizona's first scheduled execution in eight years, three judges up in San Francisco just denied Dixon's request for a stay of execution.

This decision was made despite Dixon's lawyers arguing he is mentally incompetent.

"Mr. Dixon really doesn't understand the claim because he lives in his head," the death row inmate's attorney, Eric Zuckerman said. "He lives in these alternate realities."

Dixon is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at Arizona's State Prison complex in Florence.

A last-minute appeal Tuesday to the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco for a stay of execution was denied.

"The inquiry is whether the prisoner can rationally understand the reason for the death sentence," Judge Danielle Forest said. "He may think the death sentence is illegal for whatever reason but that doesn't mean he doesn't understand why it's happening or why it was imposed."

Dixon was sentenced to death in 2008 for the murdering Bowdoin in 1978 in her tempe apartment. Dixon was convicted of raping, stabbing and strangling Deana.

Attorneys for the state say Dixon is mentally fit.

"His statement that if he did intentionally kill the victim, maybe would deserve the death penalty," Assistant Attorney General Jeff Sparks. "All of those statements show Dixon understands the connection between his crimes and the punishment that's going to be carried out."

The state argues the 66-year-old who is legally blind also understands that only some states in this country have the death penalty.

The fact that he wished he was in another state that doesn't have the death because he understands the fact that he wouldn't be executed for murder in a state that didn't have the death penalty," Sparks said. "He stated that he would bring the victim back if he was capable of it."

Dixon's lawyers say he has a history of paranoid schizophrenia.

He spends hours and hours

"Working on these writing with a stencil, that take days to create. These judicial complaints, he obsesses over them," Zuckerman said. "Then, he retreats back into his own mind where his schizophrenic thoughts run wild."

Dixon's legal team is running out of hours and options to spare their client.

The death row inmate's lawyers can still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.