Death row inmate convicted for killing Tucson girl in 1984 denied clemency

TUCSON (KVOA) — For 25 years, Frank Jarvis Atwood has been sitting on death row here in Florence, Ariz. after he was convicted for killing an 8-year-old Tucsonan in 1987.

On Tuesday, the Board of Executive Clemency voted unanimously to uphold his death sentence stands. They denied a pardon, reprieve, and commutation of Atwood's sentence.

In a hearing that lasted eight hours, the board heard from both sides as to whether or not to spare the convicted child killer's life.

Atwood's wife of 30 years pleaded for his life.

"I love my husband with all my heart," Rachel Atwood said. "I ask the board to see the man I've loved for 35 years and consider giving him clemency."

Debbie Carlson, the mother of the victim, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, also made her plea to the board.

"He deserves the sentence as it was handed down and he must be executed on June 8," she said. Please give Vicki that final justice, please give our family that justice."

Frank Atwood also addressed the board and the family of Hoskinson.

"I can honestly say that while I know you believe that I did take her from you, I did not. That however, does not change the fact that your pain is as real as anything possible in this life can possibly be," he said. "My profound prayer is that my death will give you and yours some form of relief from your unending misery and torment."

In the end, the board all agreed on the following:

Atwood was guilty of killing, kidnapping, and raping his victim

They didn't believe he had been transformed

Atwood is a pedophile and has done nothing to correct that

Atwood has shown no remorse

He is scheduled to be executed on June 8.