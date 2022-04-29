DEA's National Take Back Day hopes to save lives amid fentanyl epidemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The majority of opioid addictions start with prescription pills in medicine cabinets at home.
The DEA is trying to save lives by sponsoring DEA national take back. This is the 22nd year of the program.
On Saturday, signs and boxes will be set up throughout Arizona so people can drop-off expired or unused medications.
"My addiction started in the bathroom, from the bathroom where my parents left their unwanted prescription pills in cabinet, the medicine cabinet," Krista Houle said.
Houle was just 11 years old when she started taking her parents' unwanted prescription pills. She then went onto heavier drugs.
"I started doing fentanyl, heroin, meth, opiates, oxycodone," she said.
She even overdosed on fentanyl.
"I was fortunate she 'narcaned' me, otherwise, I would be dead, right now," she said.
DEA National TakeBack is meant to save lives and help people like Krista Houle.
According to Polo Ruiz, the assistant special agent in charge of Tucson's DEA district office, overdose deaths are at an all-time high.
"One hundred six thousand people here in the United States have passed away due to overdoses," Ruiz said. "Seventy-five percent of those are attributed to opioids."
Currently, DEA chemists are finding an alarming amount of fentanyl in fake pills.
"We're finding that four out of ten pills as this moment have a lethal dose," Ruiz said.
Houle was fortunate, however she lost two brothers to drug overdoses. That tragedy and her wanting to become a better parent, not only to her children but to her brother's children, is why she is getting help at Amity Foundation.
She has been drug free for a year and continues to strive to be a better person.
Her message, "go to the cabinet grab all those that you don't need prescription pills and yes, get rid of them."
The drop-off points are at police departments in Southern Arizona.
The event takes place April 30 and it will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information, visit dea.gov, getsmartaboutdrugs.gov and justthinktwice.gov.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE