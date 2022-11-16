Deadline to cure ballots passes

TUCSON (KVOA)- Wednesday was the deadline for Pima County voters to cure any issues with their ballots.
The Pima County Recorder's office will turn over all remaining cured ballots Thursday morning. Provisional ballots must be completed by Friday, November 18th.
Wednesday the Pima County Elections Department tabulated 2,516 ballots. There are still 2,550 ballots at the Recorder's office.
Several close races may end up in a recount, like the one for Arizona Attorney General. Democratic candidate Kris Mayes leads Republican Abe Hamedeh by fewer than 800 votes. Under a new Arizona law, if the margin between candidates is less than half a percentage point of all ballots cast in that race, the recount is automatically triggered.
"And what that means is we're more likely to have a statewide recount for initiatives and for candidates than we've ever had before," said Tom Collins, Executive Director of Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. "Typically, the bulk of that is just retabulating the results that we already have but it does take time and it does require some litigation,"
Canvassing is December 5th. That's when the official tally will be released if a recount is triggered it will be after that date.