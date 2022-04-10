Dead man found in desert area on southeast side; investigation underway

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after authorities discovered a dead man in a desert area on the southeast side Saturday morning.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the area of East Sellarole Street and South Eastview Avenue, just west of Houghton Road, for reports of a dead man.
Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Lionel Luwaiki Hoaeae. They say he had "obvious signs of trauma."
Officials learned that the 57-year-old visited that area often.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
