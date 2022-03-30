Dead man discovered at scene of house fire on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The body of an adult male was found inside a home in reference to a house fire that ignited on Tucson's west side Wednesday afternoon.
According to Tucson Police Department, Tucson Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home located in the 1800 block of South Santa Cruz Lane near Silverlake Road at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a house fire.
After crews controlled the blaze, arson investigators located a deceased individual in the home.
TPD said while the individual was identified as an adult male, no further information about the deceased person was released.
Detectives are currently looking into if there was foul play in connection to the man's death.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.