DEA releases review of Foreign Operations

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has released a report detailing recommendations to improve the administration's foreign operations.

This is the first effort by the DEA to administer a comprehensive review of foreign operations in 69 countries, though reports by independent reviewers have been requested in previous years.

Recent changes the DEA has already implemented include creating Counter Threat Teams targeting the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels, updating technology and improving performance evaluations.

“At this moment in time, DEA’s mission to protect the health and safety of Americans has never been more important,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels are operating in more than 40 countries around the world and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine that are causing catastrophic harm in communities across the United States."

The report was headed by Jack Law, a former DEA Administrator from 1985 to 1990, and Boyd Johnson, who has experience in the International Narcotics Trafficking Unit as a Deputy U.S. Attorney.

Some recommendations made in the report include assessing the DEA's foreign footprint, which is essentially where the DEA operates. The footprint has not been comprehensively assessed in the last 50 years when agents were first stationed abroad, says the report.

Of the 17 total recommendations listed in the report, a few suggestions also include updating training and onboarding processes for short-term assignments and evaluating the DEA's use of technology.