DEA fentanyl seizures in Arizona more than double from last year

TUCSON (KVOA) - The fentanyl crisis is growing across the country and especially in Arizona.
The Drug Enforcement Administration Phoenix Division, which covers the entire state, reports seizing more than 22 million fentanyl pills so far this year.
Sheri Oz the Special Agent in Charge said she expects the numbers to reach 25 million by the end of the year. That's more than double the 12 million they seized last year.
"The most important threat we are facing right now in Arizona is fentanyl," Oz said.
Oz said they can't solve the crisis on their own and that parents can do a great deal to help at home.
"We can beat this if we work together and the answer is simple, start having conversations with your kids, start looking in their social media accounts," she said.
Theresa Guerrero knows the cost of the fentanyl crisis all too well. She spent Christmas this year by her son's grave in Sierra Vista.
Her adult son Jacob died in May 2020 after using cocaine laced with fentanyl.
"It's heartbreaking it really is and I don't want another parent to get that phone call that I did," she said.
She's been a vocal advocate for fentanyl awareness. She wants to see more schools raise awareness about the issue and is fighting for harsher prison sentences for people convicted of trafficking drugs like fentanyl.
Oz said given the numbers it's not a bad idea for everyone to keep a dose of Narcan on hand, it's a drug that counteracts the effects of an overdose.