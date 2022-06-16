DC street named in honor of Saudi journalist

WASIHNGTON, D.C. -- A new street sign was unveiled in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, outside the Saudi Embassy.
The sign reads "Jamal Khashoggi Way" and serves as a memorial to the late Saudi journalist.
Khashoggi was an outspoken activist who was publicly critical of the Saudi government and their rulers, mainly King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Khashoggi was murdered in 2018, in what the CIA called a premeditated assassination ordered by Mohammed Bin Salman.
The sign unavailing celebrated time's 2018 Person of the Year.
Commemorating not just Khashoggi, but all the victims of political assassinations.