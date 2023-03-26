Davis Monthan hosts another successful Thunder and Lightning air show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show wrapped up Sunday.

Davis Monthan Air Force Base held the show on Saturday and Sunday. Gates opened at 9 a.m.

The show featured several performances by the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, the Wings of Blue Jump Team, Vicky Benzing, Tom Larkin, KP Stunt Productions, Red Bull Fixed-Wing aircraft and skydivers, Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Shows, the Pylon Aviation BE 105 Helicopter, a T-35 Shooting Star, an EA-18G Growler, a 161 Air Reserve Wing KC-135, and a Desert Lighting Team Combat Search and Rescue demonstration.

A Thunderbirds air demonstration is a mix of formation flying and solo routines. The four-aircraft diamond formation demonstrates the training and precision of Air Force pilots, while the solo aircraft highlight the maximum capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The squadron performs approximately 75 demonstrations each year and has never canceled a demonstration due to maintenance difficulty. More than 300 million people in all 50 states and 58 foreign countries have seen the red, white and blue jets in more than 4,000 aerial demonstrations.