Dave Chappelle turns down naming honor at school

Comedian Dave Chappelle has decided against having the Duke Ellington School of Theater named after him.
Chapelle has faced backlash from students for his comments about the LGBTQ community in a recent Netflix special.
The comedian said while he thought the backlash against him lacked nuance and was not about his work, he didn't want a theater bearing his name to distract current students from focusing on the meaning of their art.
Instead, the school will be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.
Chapelle is one the school's most famous alumnis, and was in town Monday night for a dedication ceremony for the venue.