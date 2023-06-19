Daughters of civil rights activists welcomed to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Yesterday the daughters of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X visited the University of Arizona in honor of Juneteenth.
Our cameras were not allowed to roll during the event.
But we did speak with the people who helped bring out Dr. Bernice King and Ilyasah Shabazz.
"This is a long time coming, we as a nation have gone through so much and I think that this opportunity for the University of Arizona to be a role model for the rest of the state is amazing," Director of UofA Justice Initiatives Denise Trimbele Smith.
This is the first official year the UofA is observing the Juneteenth holiday, which marks the day U.S. troops liberated enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19th 1965.
This is Dr. Bernice King and Ilyasah Shabazz's first time being together in the state of Arizona.
Cheryl Neal who helped organize the event the event was eye opening.
She can relate with the message behind Juneteenth, as she appreciates the sacrifices her parents made in making a better life for herself.
"All that history that's now coming across we want to celebrate all of the resilience that African Americans have fought through, have worked through and still find a way to find joy," Neal said.
Like Neal, Trimbele Smith hopes the event will help bring people together.
"It's okay for us to be unique people, it's okay for us to celebrate our differences," Trimbele Smith said. "But when we celebrate those differences that's when we are able to learn, encourage and most of all love each other.