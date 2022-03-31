Dashcam captures rider holding Pennsylvania Uber driver at gunpoint before slaying

PITTSBURGH (CNN) - Chilling dashcam video shows the moments leading up to an Uber driver's murder.
Allegheny County Police say the suspect got into the car with the intent to rob the driver.
We want to warn you, this might be difficult for some to watch.
Prosecutors played what could be their most compelling evidence against Calvin Crew - 20 minutes of dashcam footage from Christi Spicuzza's Uber, showing the last moments her family will see her alive.
Police say Calvin Crew was seen getting into the backseat of Spicuzza's Uber.
His hood is up and he is wearing an all black face mask that covers all but his glowing eyes. He sits still, only muttering a word or two.
Ten minutes into the ride, Spicuzza cheerfully asks.
He mumbles and Spicuzza says, "that's good."
Eighteen minutes into the ride, police say crew inches to the middle of the back seat and then pulls out a gun, grabs Spicuzza's ponytail and presses the pistol to the back of her head.
Detectives on the case say the video was heart wrenching to watch.
But acknowledge it could be key to getting justice for Spicuzza and her family.
"She tried to reason with him, and tried to plead to his humanity," Det. Laurie McKeel of Allegheny County said.
"Knowing what's coming, watching what crew is doing without Christina even know what's coming," Det. Greg Renko said.
When the dash camera is ripped off the windshield, the ride does not end.
What we don't see, police say Spicuzza was forced to drive for another hour while Crew accessed her financial apps like Venmo, Pay Pal, Dollar Bank and Square.
We will never know what Spicuzza went through on the rest of that ride or how else she tried to fight for her life.
But we do know the ending and the video that sadly can never be rewound.
Crew has been charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.