Dangerously hot today...

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect form 10 AM to 8 PM today from Tucson to the west! Temperatures will range from 109° to 114° this afternoon including Tucson, Casa Grande, Marana, Sells, and Ajo. Limit your time outside during this time and stay hydrated!
High pressure has a strong grip on the Southwest and we're really going to feel it this afternoon! Temperatures will push 10-12 degrees above average so remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and protect your pets as well. Heat related illnesses rise significantly on days like this so listen to your body. If you start to feel nauseous or dizzy, it's time to go inside and get hydrated!
Isolated to scattered storms are on tap every single day this week and into the weekend. Who gets the storms will vary each day but stay storm alert and always check the forecast if you have outdoor plans.
Storms will be steered off of the high terrain today into the lower elevations but the biggest impacts will be strong wind gusts and blowing dust as moisture will be limited. The heaviest rain will therefore be in the mountains or to the south and east of Tucson today. Storms will develop during the early afternoon and could linger late tonight into early tomorrow morning.
- Today: VERY hot, stray storms (10%). High: 109°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 82°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 106°