...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 109 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerously hot today...

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect form 10 AM to 8 PM today from Tucson to the west! Temperatures will range from 109° to 114° this afternoon including Tucson, Casa Grande, Marana, Sells, and Ajo. Limit your time outside during this time and stay hydrated!

High pressure has a strong grip on the Southwest and we're really going to feel it this afternoon! Temperatures will push 10-12 degrees above average so remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and protect your pets as well. Heat related illnesses rise significantly on days like this so listen to your body. If you start to feel nauseous or dizzy, it's time to go inside and get hydrated!

Isolated to scattered storms are on tap every single day this week and into the weekend. Who gets the storms will vary each day but stay storm alert and always check the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Storms will be steered off of the high terrain today into the lower elevations but the biggest impacts will be strong wind gusts and blowing dust as moisture will be limited. The heaviest rain will therefore be in the mountains or to the south and east of Tucson today. Storms will develop during the early afternoon and could linger late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

  • Today: VERY hot, stray storms (10%). High: 109°
  • Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 82°
  • Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 106°

