Daily Storms..

Waking up to scattered showers this morning and some isolated thunderstorms. We'll dry out by mid to late morning and then storms will fire up by the late afternoon. Expect daily rounds of showers and storms this week with coverage changing day to day!
Roadways are wet in several spots across Southeastern Arizona so give yourself some extra time. Some low-lying areas may be flooded so always remember to turn around! Thanks to the active start, storms will be slow to fire up this afternoon. We'll see some activity by the late afternoon and into the evening for parts of Southeastern Arizona but most of us will stay dry.
Flooding and wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph will be the biggest impacts over the next several days. Other impacts include small hail, blowing dust and lightning. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots. Continue to stay storm alert each afternoon and download our mobile weather app!
Expect daily rounds of thunderstorms each afternoon for the next 7 days! Storm coverage will change each day so don't expect rain at your place every day! Thanks to the active Monsoon, temperatures will continue to sit right around or below average with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.
- Today: AM scattered showers/storms (50%). High: 98°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms (20%). High: 102°