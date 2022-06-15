 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

DACA recipient urges Congress to pass immigration reform on 10th anniversary of program

TUCSON (KVOA) — "Ten years has been way too long for us to have a solution, but it's not too late," Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipient Reyna Montoya said.

Montoya is the founder and CEO of Aliento, a non-profit that works with immigrant communities focusing on education, mental health and advocacy.

She is permanently lived in the United States for nearly 20 years.

Reyna has been protected by DACA since the program's inception in 2012.

DACA gave Reyna the chance to go back to school and get her Master's degree. She then became a teacher.

On this 10th anniversary of the executive order signed by President Barack Obama, Reyna has mixed emotions.

"It's very bittersweet," Montoya said. "DACA has just opened up so many opportunities for me personally and a lot of people that i love like my brother, my cousins and my close friends."

But 10 years later, DACA is currently on shaky ground.

In December 2020, new DACA applications were getting processed. However, that lasted only eight months until a court challenge in Texas last summer put the program on pause again.

The Biden White House has appealed that decision. Oral arguments are set for next month in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Right now, it is only possible to renew your status if you already have DACA," Immigrationhelp.org Chief of Staff Fernando Urbina said. "You aren't able to apply for DACA for the first time. DACA only protects those who arrived in the country since 2007. Many, many more people have arrived since then."

"The people who are freshmen in high school, they were born in 2007, right now," Montoya said. "The program is completely outdated."

Montoya calls on Congress to finally act.

"We have careers now," she said. "So many dreamers are parents. They are doctors, teachers. They're business owners. I feel like we have done our job and it's up to Congress to fulfill that promise. Let's stop kicking the problem to the next generation. It's been far too long. We're not talking about 600,000 DACA recipients, we're talking about real people like me that are holding their breath about our destiny."

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

