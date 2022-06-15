DACA recipient urges Congress to pass immigration reform on 10th anniversary of program

TUCSON (KVOA) — "Ten years has been way too long for us to have a solution, but it's not too late," Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipient Reyna Montoya said.
Montoya is the founder and CEO of Aliento, a non-profit that works with immigrant communities focusing on education, mental health and advocacy.
She is permanently lived in the United States for nearly 20 years.
Reyna has been protected by DACA since the program's inception in 2012.
DACA gave Reyna the chance to go back to school and get her Master's degree. She then became a teacher.
On this 10th anniversary of the executive order signed by President Barack Obama, Reyna has mixed emotions.
"It's very bittersweet," Montoya said. "DACA has just opened up so many opportunities for me personally and a lot of people that i love like my brother, my cousins and my close friends."
But 10 years later, DACA is currently on shaky ground.
In December 2020, new DACA applications were getting processed. However, that lasted only eight months until a court challenge in Texas last summer put the program on pause again.
The Biden White House has appealed that decision. Oral arguments are set for next month in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
"Right now, it is only possible to renew your status if you already have DACA," Immigrationhelp.org Chief of Staff Fernando Urbina said. "You aren't able to apply for DACA for the first time. DACA only protects those who arrived in the country since 2007. Many, many more people have arrived since then."
"The people who are freshmen in high school, they were born in 2007, right now," Montoya said. "The program is completely outdated."
Montoya calls on Congress to finally act.
"We have careers now," she said. "So many dreamers are parents. They are doctors, teachers. They're business owners. I feel like we have done our job and it's up to Congress to fulfill that promise. Let's stop kicking the problem to the next generation. It's been far too long. We're not talking about 600,000 DACA recipients, we're talking about real people like me that are holding their breath about our destiny."