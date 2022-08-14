D.K.'s Top Takeaways: Football's 1st scrimmage

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was hot Saturday on Arizona's new field.
Just the kind of day that separates the prospects from the suspects.
Who stood out in Arizona's 1st scrimmage? Here are my Top Takeaways:
Let's start with transfer running back DJ Williams. He continues to be a wrecking ball in the middle of the Wildcats defense. Williams invites contact like it's his best friend. He carried the ball four times for 39 yards.
Tetairoa McMillan vs. Christian Roland-Wallace has been a battle to watch all Fall Camp. The two each had wins against the other Saturday. McMillan caught an out pass from Jayden de Laura, made a move on Roland-Wallace and raced down the sideline for 23 yards.
He later snatched a five-yard touchdown pass over Roland-Wallace, showing his size and strengthen on the senior.
Noah Fifita provided the Play of the Scrimmage when he found a streaking AJ Jones on a post-route for an 82-yard touchdown score.
Fifita utilized his tight end well too, hitting Tyler McLachlan twice on their opening-drive including a nine-yard strike on third down to move the chains.
Rayshon "Speedy" Luke made plays in the run-game, pass-game and on special teams. He had three carries for 23 yards including a nine-yard touchdown run. The touchdown was set-up off a swing pass from Fifita that he took 19 yards to the red zone.
Each of the Wildcats three main quarterbacks got a red zone series.
Jordan McCloud's looked like it was going to short-circuit due to a pair of false starts, a run loss and a batted down pass, but the junior rallied on third down connecting with freshman Rex Haynes on a 32-yard pass play.
McCloud then threw a perfect ball to freshman Gavin Smith who made an equally perfect catch for a four-yard touchdown.
Jamarye Joiner made back-to-back plays near the end of the scrimmage, catching a pair of balls for 40 yards, the second of which he tipped to himself.
de Laura's red zone series resulted in a 15-yard touchdown run by freshman Jonah Coleman.
Fifita's group had to settle for a 40-yard Tyler Loop field goal on their red zone opportunity. Linebacker Anthony Solomon had a pressure and a solid cover to thwart a touchdown chance.
Loop also hit on a 32-yard field goal, but missed from 53 at the end of the scrimmage. Listed freshman punter Brady Weinberg kicked a 38-yard field goal.
Gunner Cruz got a late series in the scrimmage at quarterback. He hit Smith for a big gain. Jashon Butler also contributed on the drive with a strong run.
The surprise of the competition was UA's defensive units not coming up with a single turnover.
Hunter Echols, Jason Harris, Ta'ita'l Uiagalelei, Russell Davis Jr. all had what likely would have been sacks. Sophomore Dion Wilson Jr. batted down a pair of passes at the line of scrimmage and freshman Isaiah Ward had a tackle for loss.
Davis Jr., a true freshman, had several pressures off the edge and teamed with linebacker Malik Reed to shutdown a jet sweep.
Linebacker Jerry Roberts had an impressive play in coverage as the underneath defender chasing Jacob Cowing all the way down field on a deep incomplete pass from de laura.
Freshmen cornerbacks Ephesians Prysock and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine both showed their abilities in coverage as did transfer safety DJ Warnell.
Isaiah Mays continued to wear a red jersey as he works his way back from missing the first weekend of Fall Camp. He played well in coverage in both the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 periods.
Defensive leader Christian Young suffered an injured knee but was able to get up and walk-off under his own power.
The Wildcats will have a light practice on Sunday before the next player off day on Monday.
