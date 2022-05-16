Cyclists carry the load by visiting 48 states in honor of fallen military, police and firefighters

TUCSON (KVOA) - With Memorial Day less than two weeks away, many may be planning a cook out or trip out of town.
But there is one group that is once again on a mission to remind us about the true meaning of the weekend.
The bike and walking relay non-profit group "Carry The Load" were in Catalina in Monday morning, just in from Coolidge, for their annual trip honoring members of the military, police and firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our communities and the country.
"We just want to make sure that those people are not forgotten," "We don't want them to get lost in the party atmosphere. We want people to remember what Memorial Day really is."
Tuesday, the group will be in New Mexico. They started in Seattle 19 days ago and will end in Dallas on Memorial Day weekend, covering 48 states in five routes over 32 days.