...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME
FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...Through this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create
the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Crystal Smith honored with Dave Sitton Award

Crystal Smith

Crystal Smith will be honored with the Dave Sitton Award at the 26th annual Father of the Year Awards Gala tomorrow night.

 Crystal Smith

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's a night to honor some of Tucson's most distinguished dads and a special Tucsonan, who has given her heart to the Father's Day Council and the community for years.

Crystal Smith will be honored with the Dave Sitton Award at the 26th annual Father of the Year Awards Gala Saturday night.

Dave Sitton was a founding board member of the Father's Day Council Tucson and an inspiration to many in our community.

Crystal will be receiving the award in his honor for her many years of dedication, hard work, and commitment to the council.

"Receiving the David Sitton award is really very humbling," said Smith. "For anyone who knew Dave, he was just the embodiment of giving back to our community. And, so that's what the award was originally intended for, people who really made a difference in the community, so it's very humbling."

She's been working with the council for over a decade.

Its purpose hits close to home.

"I, myself am a type 1 diabetic, and to be able to see the differences that over the years have been made, and the progress that's been made, a lot of it done right here in Tucson, Arizona, with Dr. Fayez Ghishan," said Smith. "His leadership is phenomenal. It's changed my life. It's changed the lives of many children."

The Father's Day Council Tucson has raised almost $4 million in type 1 diabetes research funding since 1995.

All of the money raised benefits the University of Arizona Steele Children's Research Center.

To purchase tickets for the Father of the Year Awards Gala, visit fdctucson.com.

