Crossroads Rescue Mission Nogales damaged by Monsoon storms

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - There has been some intense Monsoon action across Southern Arizona the past several days, weekend storms have contributed to heavy roof damage at the Crossroads Rescue Mission in Nogales.
The Mission's Director of Operations Jason Gonzalez gave News 4 Tucson a tour of the damage. He showed us a prayer room where the ceiling had to be torn out to address water damage.
Across the main ceiling are signs of water damage but perhaps most concerning is in the male dorm rooms. Due to leaking parts of the ceiling have been torn open and they've had to rearrange the beds to avoid guests getting rained on. The rooms are not a suitable place to stay in the current conditions.
Gonzales told us the estimate to repair all the damage is $20,000, money the Mission doesn't have just lying around.
“It’s a cry for help, the Mission really needs the communities' help and really needs the community to step up and get excited about the Mission because we got a lot of things planned that we want to put together and I think this Mission can handle it, I think this community can handle it because the community needs our help," Gonzales said.
For Gonzales the success of the Mission is personal. He used to be going through hard times and said the Mission helped him start a new life.
“I myself came through this mission 9 years ago. I came through the program and this mission has done wonders for me. I haven’t looked back at my past at all," he said.
We heard many similar stories from people who were at the Mission. A woman named Emelda Serrano told us she was a victim of domestic violence and that the Mission gave her somewhere to stay and be safe with the resources she needed to move forward.
Maria Guadalupe Valencia, who was there volunteering, said she found herself at the Mission after her parents died, it gave her shelter, food and safety.
To help the Crossroads Rescue Mission Nogales, they are asking for donations or for you to volunteer your time to help. They are dealing with a staffing shortage as they are seeing their number of visitors sharply increase.
Gonzales said during Covid-19 they saw a large decrease in numbers because the border was closed and most of their guests come from Sonora, Mexico but as things have returned to normal they are seeing more people in need of their services.
To volunteer or donate you can visit: https://www.crossroadsmissionnogales.org