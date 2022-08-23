Crossroads Rescue Mission Nogales damaged by Monsoon storms

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest
of Santa Rosa, or 37 miles northwest of Sells, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Ventana and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 547 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan
Air Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Tucson
International Airport, Catalina Foothills and Saguaro National Park
East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows
over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 522 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San
Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Pia Oik, Vaya Chin,
Kuakatch, San Simon West and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Crossroads Rescue Mission Nogales damaged by Monsoon storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Crossroads Mission

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - There has been some intense Monsoon action across Southern Arizona the past several days, weekend storms have contributed to heavy roof damage at the Crossroads Rescue Mission in Nogales.

The Mission's Director of Operations Jason Gonzalez gave News 4 Tucson a tour of the damage. He showed us a prayer room where the ceiling had to be torn out to address water damage.

Across the main ceiling are signs of water damage but perhaps most concerning is in the male dorm rooms. Due to leaking parts of the ceiling have been torn open and they've had to rearrange the beds to avoid guests getting rained on. The rooms are not a suitable place to stay in the current conditions.

Gonzales told us the estimate to repair all the damage is $20,000, money the Mission doesn't have just lying around.

It’s a cry for help, the Mission really needs the communities' help and really needs the community to step up and get excited about the Mission because we got a lot of things planned that we want to put together and I think this Mission can handle it, I think this community can handle it because the community needs our help," Gonzales said.

For Gonzales the success of the Mission is personal. He used to be going through hard times and said the Mission helped him start a new life.

“I myself came through this mission 9 years ago. I came through the program and this mission has done wonders for me. I haven’t looked back at my past at all," he said.

We heard many similar stories from people who were at the Mission. A woman named Emelda Serrano told us she was a victim of domestic violence and that the Mission gave her somewhere to stay and be safe with the resources she needed to move forward.

Maria Guadalupe Valencia, who was there volunteering, said she found herself at the Mission after her parents died, it gave her shelter, food and safety.

To help the Crossroads Rescue Mission Nogales, they are asking for donations or for you to volunteer your time to help. They are dealing with a staffing shortage as they are seeing their number of visitors sharply increase.

Gonzales said during Covid-19 they saw a large decrease in numbers because the border was closed and most of their guests come from Sonora, Mexico but as things have returned to normal they are seeing more people in need of their services.

To volunteer or donate you can visit: https://www.crossroadsmissionnogales.org

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.

Tags

