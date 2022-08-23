Crossroads Rescue Mission Nogales damaged by Monsoon storms

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Santa Rosa, or 37 miles northwest of Sells, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Ventana and Santa Rosa School. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH