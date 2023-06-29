Cross-country procession honoring first responders makes stop in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fallen EMS First Responders will be honored during their Tucson stop on the EMS Memorial procession route.
This procession will be stopping at Fire Central Thursday to honor the 59 fallen first responders.
This cross-country procession is put on by three organizations: The National EMS Memorial Service (NEMSMS), the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride (NEMSMBR), and American Medical Response (AMR).
This is all leading up to the National EMS Weekend of Honor which will take place July 21st through the 23rd.
That weekend honors fallen EMS First Responders from across the country, and that includes Jacob Dindinger, who was from right here in Tucson and was shot and killed in a mass shooting on the Southside in 2021.
Jacob was a 20-year-old EMT with the American Medical Response. It's times like this when the community can come together and honor his service and his life.
The procession will make their stop here at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and it is open to the public.
