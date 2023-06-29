 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 107 and 113.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Cross-country procession honoring first responders makes stop in Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fallen EMS First Responders will be honored during their Tucson stop on the EMS Memorial procession route.

This procession will be stopping at Fire Central Thursday to honor the 59 fallen first responders.

This cross-country procession is put on by three organizations: The National EMS Memorial Service (NEMSMS), the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride (NEMSMBR), and American Medical Response (AMR).

This is all leading up to the National EMS Weekend of Honor which will take place July 21st through the 23rd.

That weekend honors fallen EMS First Responders from across the country, and that includes Jacob Dindinger, who was from right here in Tucson and was shot and killed in a mass shooting on the Southside in 2021.

Jacob was a 20-year-old EMT with the American Medical Response. It's times like this when the community can come together and honor his service and his life.

The procession will make their stop here at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and it is open to the public.

