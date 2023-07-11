Three men have been arrested for 1st degree murder following shooting from late June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Two additional men have been identified as suspects and charged with 1st Degree Murder in relation to a fatal shooting that happened late last month.

The suspects were identified as 38-year-old David Andrew Gorosave and 31-year-old Robert Phillip Coronado.

On July 6, 2023, officers located Gorosave and Coronado on Tucson’s Southside.

With the help of TPD’s SWAT team and K9 Unit, officers took the suspects into custody and both were transported and booked into the Pima County Jail for their warrants.

Both men have been charged with 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, and two counts of Aggravated Assault, and are being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

A third man, identified as 19-year-old Augustine Alvarez, was the first suspect identified in the shooting and has been booked in Pima County Jail since late June.

According to TPD, all known suspects in the shooting have now been located and arrested.

The shooting happened overnight, just before 12:30am on June 25th.

Officers reported to the 100 block of W. Valencia Rd. after receiving several calls reporting a shooting at an apartment complex in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma within the complex. Officers rendered aid to the victim until the scene was secured.

Personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded and continued the life-saving efforts; however, the efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez.

A second adult male was found at the complex with gunshot trauma and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An unspecified number of additional victims were located at the complex and treated at the scene by TFD for minor injuries.

Through investigation, detectives learned that Ayala was involved in an altercation with several suspects when shots were fired and the two victims were struck.

This investigation is still ongoing, and additional details are limited. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Additional details will be released as they become available.