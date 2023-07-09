Suspect in Circle K attack revealed to have recently been arrested for church fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Police are searching for a man after he attacked a Circle K employee earlier this week.

The daughter of the victim reached out to News 4 Tucson for an exclusive interview, after she filed a police report that revealed the attacker had recently been arrested.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Edison Thomas, was recently released from jail after he was arrested only last month as a suspect in a church fire.

“It gives me goosebumps,” she said. “She’s got a black eye like really bad and all underneath is yellow.”

According to the daughter of the victim, her mother was working a shift at Circe K when a customer came in who did not have permission to be in the store.

“He grabbed a bottle of water and she’s like, ‘listen you need to leave before I call the cops’ and he looked over at her and said ‘you call the cops and I’m going to beat your ***’”.

Allegedly, that’s when the man punched the employee in the face.

The police are reportedly searching for Thomas after the attack. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.