Suspect arrested in homicide investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have located and arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in August.
Thirty-two-year-old Anthony Marcell Coleman was located on Friday and arrested on charges of first-degree murder and for an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
He is currently being held on a $1,000,750 bond.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the early morning on August 16. Upon arrival to the scene, located at the intersection of North 9th Ave. and West Flores St., officers found 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tucson police say there have been 48 homicides to date in 2022; a decrease from 57 in 2021.