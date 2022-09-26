Suspect arrested in homicide investigation

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Silver Bell. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&