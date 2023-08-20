Second suspect arrested in homicide investigation of fatal shooting from late June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a homicide from late June.

Officers have been investigating the shooting that left 25-year-old Daniel Lopez dead, since June 22nd.

As the investigation continued, detectives developed probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Darryl Lamar Brown for 1st-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated robbery.

On Friday, August 18th, officers located and arrested Brown. He was booked into Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Another man, identified as 15-year-old Gilbert Francisco Grajeda, was arrested last month, on July 27th. Grajeda was also charged and arrested for the death of Daniel Lopez and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened on June 22nd, just before 11pm, near the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Through investigation, detectives learned that the shooting was a result of an altercation that turned physical. No details surrounding the cause of the altercation have been released.

One unidentified woman was also present with apparent signs of gunshot wounds, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

