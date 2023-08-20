 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45- 50
mph. The strongest sustained winds will occur in the higher
terrain. The strongest wind gusts in the lower deserts will
accompany showers and thunderstorms.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong gusty winds may produce areas of localized
blowing dust that will reduce visibility. Gusty winds will
likely blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Second suspect arrested in homicide investigation of fatal shooting from late June

  • Updated
  • 0
Darryl Lamar Brown BOOKING PHOTO

Photo Courtesy of TPD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a homicide from late June.

Officers have been investigating the shooting that left 25-year-old Daniel Lopez dead, since June 22nd.

As the investigation continued, detectives developed probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Darryl Lamar Brown for 1st-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated robbery.

On Friday, August 18th, officers located and arrested Brown. He was booked into Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Another man, identified as 15-year-old Gilbert Francisco Grajeda, was arrested last month, on July 27th. Grajeda was also charged and arrested for the death of Daniel Lopez and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The shooting happened on June 22nd, just before 11pm, near the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Through investigation, detectives learned that the shooting was a result of an altercation that turned physical. No details surrounding the cause of the altercation have been released.

One unidentified woman was also present with apparent signs of gunshot wounds, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as more details in this investigation are released.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you