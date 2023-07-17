Ring footage shows people fleeing house party in northwest Tucson as rapid gunshots sound off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A house party on the northwest side of Tucson turned into a shooting investigation early this Sunday morning.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, and the investigation is still ongoing, however, we have since received footage from a Ring Camera in the neighborhood of when the gunfire went off.

As you can see and hear in the video, many party-goers walk around the neighborhood just before hearing numerous rapid gunfire, and fleeing to safety.

The shooting occurred near Oro Valley, at Monmouth Ct. and Monmouth St.

Deputies said that there were no visible victims on the scene when they arrived, but according to PCSD, one victim was located at the Oro Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another victim reported a minor injury to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Each had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told News 4 Tucson that they saw groups of teenagers running out of the house before police showed up.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will update you when we receive more information.