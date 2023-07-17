Ring footage shows people fleeing house party in northwest Tucson as rapid gunshots sound off

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures
and humidity will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will
produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing
dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a
potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty
thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the
air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart
disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their
level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ring footage shows people fleeing house party in northwest Tucson as rapid gunshots sound off

  • Updated
  • 0
Still from ring video of shooting

Courtesy of Steve Berry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A house party on the northwest side of Tucson turned into a shooting investigation early this Sunday morning.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, and the investigation is still ongoing, however, we have since received footage from a Ring Camera in the neighborhood of when the gunfire went off.

Courtesy of Steve Berry

As you can see and hear in the video, many party-goers walk around the neighborhood just before hearing numerous rapid gunfire, and fleeing to safety.

The shooting occurred near Oro Valley, at Monmouth Ct. and Monmouth St.

Deputies said that there were no visible victims on the scene when they arrived, but according to PCSD, one victim was located at the Oro Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another victim reported a minor injury to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Each had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told News 4 Tucson that they saw groups of teenagers running out of the house before police showed up.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will update you when we receive more information.

