Police investigating a shooting from early this morning in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Heavy police presence was seen early this morning at a residence in midtown following a shooting.
The shooting was reported at a residence near 138 W Rillito Street. around 6:00am.
Rillito Street is currently closed from 10th Avenue to 11th Avenue.
TPD says a residence and a vehicle were struck, however there were no reported injuries.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
We will update you with more information as we receive it.
