Pima County Jail's booking area closed this morning due to fentanyl contamination

  Updated
  • 0
pima county jail

Adult Detention Complex – Pima County Sheriff’s Department

 By Julia Leon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Pima County Adult Detention Complex booking area closed down for a few hours this morning for a possible fentanyl contamination.

According to TPD, the booking area was closed from 9:10am until 11:30am.

The closure came after a corrections officer discovered controlled substances on a female inmate while conducting a search.

The substances were tested and were found positive for xylazine and fentanyl.

A release from TPD stated that, "Xylazine, also known as “tranq”, is a sedative that is used on animals for veterinary procedures and is known as a substance of abuse."

The woman had been brought to the detention complex that morning by the Marana Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Failure To Appear warrant.

The inmate was further charged with narcotic possession and promoting prison contraband after the drugs were found on the inmate.

According to TPD, five people, including three corrections officers, were exposed during the recovery of the drugs as a result of being in close proximity to and handling the inmate’s clothing.

All of those exposed were cleared medically.

The booking area was reopened after it was de-contaminated properly.

