Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to
50 mph. The strongest sustained winds will occur in the higher
terrain. The strongest wind gusts in the lower deserts will
accompany showers and thunderstorms.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Pedestrian dies after struck by impaired driver on Tucson's southside

Jorge Elfido Reyes Fajardo Booking Photo

Photo Courtesy TPD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man has died after being struck by an impaired driver on Tucson’s south side.

This morning, Sunday, August 20, officers responded to S. 12th Avenue and W. Michigan Drive around 6am for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers immediately began rendering aid to the pedestrian until medics from the Tucson Fire Department arrived.

The pedestrian, who has been identified as 77-year-old Kenneth Michael Van Buren, was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the involved vehicle that struck Van Buren nearby, unoccupied.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Jorge Elfido Reyes Fajardo, eventually returned to the vehicle a short time later and was arrested by officers.

Detectives determined that Van Buren was riding a mobility scooter on the side of the roadway, and Fajardo was traveling northbound when he drove left of center across 12th Ave and struck Van Buren from behind.

Fajardo then struck a light pole, but was not injured as a result of the collision.

An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and determined that Fajardo was impaired. Investigators also found that Fajardo’s license was suspended for prior driving incidents.

Fajardo was charged with several felony charges which will include 2nd Degree Murder and Felony DUI.

The investigation remains ongoing.

