PCSD searching for multiple suspects in shootout at Circle K on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – PCSD is investigating a multi-suspect shooting that happened last night at a Circle K on Tucson’s southside.
On Friday, September 1st, deputies responded to the 3100 block of East Benson Highway around 8:00pm after receiving reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, PCSD discovered multiple vehicles were involved and the occupants were believed to be shooting at each other.
Detectives from the PCSD Robbery/Assault Team responded to several incident locations to process the scenes, collect evidence, and conduct interviews.
Details are extremely limited at this time as the investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.
