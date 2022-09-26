Man found dead in central Tucson after hit-and-run crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was found dead in central Tucson after being struck in a hit-and-run crash late on Sunday.
Police and first responders arrived at the scene in the 2500 block of N. Stone Ave. around 9 p.m. and declared the man dead.
The man’s identity is currently being withheld until next of kin are notified.
Authorities say that a black 2015-2018 Mercedes C Class was traveling south on Stone Avenue and struck the pedestrian.
The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
Interviews conducted by officers and detectives, along with roadway evidence, indicate that the man was crossing Stone Avenue and was not in a crosswalk.
According to a press release, authorities believe mid-block crossing is the major contributing factor in the collision. However, leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the vehicle is the focus of the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.