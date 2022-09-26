Man found dead in central Tucson after hit-and-run crash

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 527 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Green Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 625 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen. 1.38 inches of rainfall was
reported in the last hour at the Brawley Wash at Three Points gage.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Three Points and San Pedro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marana, Avra Valley and Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 548 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Points and San Pedro.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has
fallen in the Green Valley area.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Sahuarita and Green Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Picture
Rocks and Silver Bell.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Man found dead in central Tucson after hit-and-run crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights / crime background

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was found dead in central Tucson after being struck in a hit-and-run crash late on Sunday. 

Police and first responders arrived at the scene in the 2500 block of N. Stone Ave. around 9 p.m. and declared the man dead.

The man’s identity is currently being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Authorities say that a black 2015-2018 Mercedes C Class was traveling south on Stone Avenue and struck the pedestrian.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives, along with roadway evidence, indicate that the man was crossing Stone Avenue and was not in a crosswalk.

According to a press release, authorities believe mid-block crossing is the major contributing factor in the collision. However, leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the vehicle is the focus of the investigation. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you