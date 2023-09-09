 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Man arrested for first-degree murder after stabbing woman in midtown Friday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephen Rudisill Booking Photo

Stephen Rudisill / Courtesy TPD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – One man has been arrested for first-degree murder after stabbing a woman in midtown.

On September 8, 2023, shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East Fort Lowell Road for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, a woman was located with obvious signs of sharp-force trauma, and though officers attempted life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as 40-year-old Jessica Johnson.

The suspect of the homicide, identified as 73-year-old Stephen Rudisill, was located nearby the scene and detained by officers.

Through investigation, detectives learned that an altercation occurred between Rudisill and two victims. During the altercation, Rudisill used a sharp-edged weapon, striking the two victims.

According to TPD, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Rudisill for one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail where he is currently being held.

The second victim, an unidentified man, had signs of sharp-force trauma and was transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

