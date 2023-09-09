Man arrested for first-degree murder after stabbing woman in midtown Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – One man has been arrested for first-degree murder after stabbing a woman in midtown.
On September 8, 2023, shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East Fort Lowell Road for reports of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, a woman was located with obvious signs of sharp-force trauma, and though officers attempted life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
She has been identified as 40-year-old Jessica Johnson.
The suspect of the homicide, identified as 73-year-old Stephen Rudisill, was located nearby the scene and detained by officers.
Through investigation, detectives learned that an altercation occurred between Rudisill and two victims. During the altercation, Rudisill used a sharp-edged weapon, striking the two victims.
According to TPD, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Rudisill for one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail where he is currently being held.
The second victim, an unidentified man, had signs of sharp-force trauma and was transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
