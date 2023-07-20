Family of man murdered in south Tucson speaks out as authorities search for killer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - South Tucson Police were called to a shooting in the area of South 6th street near Interstate 10 on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Lionel Matthews dead. He had been shot several times.

Authorities are asking for the public's help with any information on the whereabouts of the main suspect in the case, Christopher Rodriguez.

A warrant has been issued for Rodriguez’s arrest for one count of 1st degree murder and one count of possessing a weapon as a prohibitor possessor.

News 4 Tucson spoke to family members who asked not to be identified as the accused killer is still on the streets.

The family said that Matthews was a hard worker who loved his family and cherished his sons.

The mother of his children said, "He was amazing, he was a very good father. His boys loved him."

The family shared a picture of Lionel– it shows Lionel holding his two boys. It was the last picture the boys mother took of Lionel and their boys, taken the day before his murder.

She, like other family members, asked not to be identified because they are concerned for their safety, however she wants people to know Lionel was a good hard working man.

She has yet to tell the boys, ages two and three, that their dad is gone.

"I go home to them like knowing that I know he is gone but they don't know their daddy is gone So I am still...that guilt is eating me up inside."

She knows she will eventually will have to tell her sons, "On his way home to heaven with God. You know he deserves to be there. God loves all his children he'll be there with him and I guess we will just meet him in our next life."

His aunt, who also wants to remain anonymous, is setting up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

"Give him a proper burial let him know that he's deeply missed. His kids love him. They're going to miss him deeply and make sure his spirit lives on."

The family says they want justice. If you have information you are urged to call 9-1-1 or 88-crime, you can remain anonymous.