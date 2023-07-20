 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Family of man murdered in south Tucson speaks out as authorities search for killer

  • Updated
  • 0
Lionel Matthews

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - South Tucson Police were called to a shooting in the area of South 6th street near Interstate 10 on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Lionel Matthews dead. He had been shot several times.

Authorities are asking for the public's help with any information on the whereabouts of the main suspect in the case, Christopher Rodriguez.

Christopher Rodriguez

Christopher Rodriguez booking photo. Courtesy of PCSD.

A warrant has been issued for Rodriguez’s arrest for one count of 1st degree murder and one count of possessing a weapon as a prohibitor possessor.

News 4 Tucson spoke to family members who asked not to be identified as the accused killer is still on the streets.

News4Tucson's Lupita Murillo speaks with the family of Lionel Matthews who was murdered yesterday morning as authorities search continues for the killer

The family said that Matthews was a hard worker who loved his family and cherished his sons.

The mother of his children said, "He was amazing, he was a very good father. His boys loved him."

The family shared a picture of Lionel– it shows Lionel holding his two boys. It was the last picture the boys mother took of Lionel and their boys, taken the day before his murder.

She, like other family members, asked not to be identified because they are concerned for their safety, however she wants people to know Lionel was a good hard working man.

She has yet to tell the boys, ages two and three, that their dad is gone.

"I go home to them like knowing that I know he is gone but they don't know their daddy is gone So I am still...that guilt is eating me up inside."

She knows she will eventually will have to tell her sons, "On his way home to heaven with God. You know he deserves to be there. God loves all his children he'll be there with him and I guess we will just meet him in our next life."

His aunt, who also wants to remain anonymous, is setting up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

"Give him a proper burial let him know that he's deeply missed. His kids love him. They're going to miss him deeply and make sure his spirit lives on."

The family says they want justice. If you have information you are urged to call 9-1-1 or 88-crime, you can remain anonymous.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you